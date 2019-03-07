× Fort Smith Man Linked To Fayetteville Shooting Extradited To Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man accused of shooting another man in the head last month has been extradited back to Arkansas to face criminal charges.

Lee Massey, 29, faces charges of first-degree battery, possession of a firearm by certain persons, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and is described as a habitual offender.

Fayetteville police said Massey shot Tyler Yeakley in the head on Feb. 27.

Yeakley, 31, was taken to a hospital with “life-threatening” injuries, police said. An update on his condition wasn’t immediately available.

Massey ran from police but was later captured in Oklahoma.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, and police are still investigating.

Massey is due in Washington County Circuit Court on March 18. He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $350,000 bond.

In Arkansas, first-degree battery is a Class Y felony. Those felonies denote the most serious crimes in Arkansas not punishable by death.

A person convicted of a Class Y felony could face life in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.