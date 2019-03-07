× Girl Scouts, Fayetteville Parks Giving Away Tree Saplings Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The City of Fayetteville and a local Girl Scout troop will spend Saturday helping to make the city a little greener.

Urban foresters and staff with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, along with Girl Scout Troop 5327, will give away 500 loblolly pine seedlings at Holcomb Elementary, 2900 N. Salem Road in Fayetteville. The giveaway will take place from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday (March 9), rain or shine, unless there is lightning. The giveaway will be at the Holcomb Gazebo near the Gary Hampton Softball Complex.

The saplings will be limited to two per person. Staff members will be on-hand to show the proper planting techniques and provide information about trees and urban forests.

The Girl Scout troop had a desire to work with neighbors around the school. They chose a tree giveaway because the newer neighborhoods around the school lack trees. The giveaway is not limited to those neighborhoods, however.

Urban foresters will offer tips on where to plant the trees. They recommend considering how big the tree and its canopy will become, and to not plant too close to buildings or other structures. They also recommend contacting Arkansas One Call before digging by dialing 811 or 800-482-8998.

More information on the tree planting and the city’s Urban Forestry Program is available here.