Governor Asa Hutchinson Approves $20 Million For Stump Dump Clean Up

Posted 9:25 pm, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:25PM, March 7, 2019

(KFSM) — Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a bill that would provide an additional $20 million in spending power to clean up the fire at the former Bella Vista stump dump.

Senate Bill 406 was signed Thursday (March 7) by the governor to give the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) the resources it needs to put the fire out.

 

