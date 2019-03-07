Governor Asa Hutchinson Approves $20 Million For Stump Dump Clean Up

(KFSM) — Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a bill that would provide an additional $20 million in spending power to clean up the fire at the former Bella Vista stump dump.
Senate Bill 406 was signed Thursday (March 7) by the governor to give the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) the resources it needs to put the fire out.
Today I signed SB406, the supplemental appropriations bill for @ArkansasDEQ that will allow the agency to spend available funds to help extinguish the underground fire on Trafalgar Road in Bella Vista. pic.twitter.com/oaj26DJrZk
— Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) March 8, 2019