Growing Kids Consignment Sale Kicks Off In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Growing Kids Consignment Sale is returning to Fort Smith this weekend.

The event kicks off today (March 7) in Kay Rogers Park at the expo center and goes through Saturday. More than 1,500 families have come together to consign gently used clothing, toys and children’s equipment such as high chairs, cribs and more.

Organizers of the sale pre-screen all items to ensure buyers get the best deals, with some items up to 70 percent off the retail price.

“We’ll have new items on the floor at 10 a.m. on Friday,” said Kim Hoelzeman, co-owner of the Growing Kids Consignment Sale. “And Saturday is half price day, so many of the items will be half price.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

More information on the sale is available on their website.