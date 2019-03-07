IHOP Free Pancake Day Will Raise Money For Arkansas Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) — Get ready to stuff your face with the fluffy goodness of pancakes because March 12 is IHOP's free pancake day.

Each year on this special day IHOP's around the country support local charities by donating part of its proceeds.

In Arkansas, all of the proceeds will go to the Arkansas Children's Hospital.

All you have to do is visit any IHOP on Tuesday (March 12) and purchase a wall icon. These can be purchased in increments of $1, $5, $20 and $100. After the purchase, you will receive a free stack of their world famous buttermilk pancakes.

To date, the company has raised $30 million for youth health, wellness and educational organizations.