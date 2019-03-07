Saturday’s Severe Storm Risk

This is the area that seems most favorable for strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday morning and afternoon.

In our area, there should be two time frames to watch out for:

Early Morning Saturday: Thunderstorms with hail risk Late Morning/Early Afternoon Saturday: Strong storms with wind damage, hail, and tornado risk

It appears some of the stronger storms could develop more towards our south and west. The instability (moisture & heat) starts to ramp up on Saturday around Noon along a line from Ozark down thru Mena. Central and south Arkansas will have a better chance severe storms.

The severe risk will end early Saturday afternoon with calmer weather expected for the rest of the weekend.

-Garrett