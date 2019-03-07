Several Cox Customers Experiencing Outages Across Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Several Cox customers are experiencing internet, TV and phone outages in our area.

Cox says that the unplanned outage is caused by a fiber issue.

Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville and Mercy Fort Smith say phones are down at the moment.

Cox says you can log into your account on our website or Cox Connect app to view any notifications and updates regarding the outage.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on the outage.

Washington Regional is currently experiencing technical difficulties with all inbound external phone calls because of a Cox Communications regional outage. We are working to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for this inconvenience, & thank you for your patience. — Washington Regional (@wregional) March 7, 2019