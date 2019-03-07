× Springdale Man Arrested On Prostitution Charges Involving A Minor

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Springdale man who was convicted last year of promoting prostitution was arrested Wednesday (March 6) on new prostitution charges involving a minor.

Justin Kruel, 29, who received probation after pleading guilty last year, faces a slew of sexual assault charges, including:

Engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium

Promoting prostitution and producing, directing or promoting a performance that includes sexual conduct by a minor

Transporting a minor for prohibited sexual contact

Promoting prostitution

Patronizing a prostitute

Kruel also faces two drug charges and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Details about the allegations weren’t immediately available.

Kruel appears to have violated his probation, which stipulated that he not associate with anyone involved in criminal activity or commit any new crimes.

Kruel faces up to 36 years in prison and a $40,000 fine if he violates his probation.

Springdale police learned in April 2018 that Kruel was running prostitutes from an apartment complex on Christian Avenue, according to an arrest report.

The report states that Kruel’s cell phone had pictures of multiple women and advertisements for prostitution. There was also multiple text message from numerous people negotiating prices for sex, according to the report.

When asked by police what two women were doing at the apartment, Kruel said, “you already know.”

He later acknowledged that they were prostitutes.

After serving a search warrant, the report states detectives found 2 grams of marijuana, a marijuana water pipe, a marijuana pipe with a gas mask, a marijuana grinder and other drug-related items.

They also found a baggie with cocaine residue on a shelf in the bathroom, according to the report.

Detectives said there were multiple text messages on his phone where he facilitated drug deals with other people.

Kruel was being held Thursday (March 7) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond. He has a hearing set for April 1 in Washington County Circuit Court.