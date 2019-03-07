Three Injured After Car Stalls In U-Turn, Is Struck On Oklahoma Highway

SALLISAW, Okla. (KFSM) — Three people were injured Wednesday when a car stalled in the middle of an illegal U-turn and was struck on an Oklahoma highway.

The accident happened about 7 p.m. Wednesday (March 6) about half a mile east of County Road 4650 on U.S. 64 east of Sallisaw in Sequoyah County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Jorge Schmitz, 47, of Sallisaw was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang eastbound on U.S. 64 when he attempted to make a U-turn in the middle of the highway. Halfway through the U-turn, the Mustang stalled out.

The Mustang was then struck by a westbound 1997 Dodge 250 pickup driven by Justin Thomas, 31, of Sallisaw. The Dodge hit the Mustang on the passenger side, injuring the two drivers and Thomas’ passenger, Tanner Poindexter, 21, of Ganns.

Schmitz was transported by MediFlight to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with leg and internal injuries, OHP said. He was stable when he was transported, they said.

Thomas refused treatment at the scene. Poindexter was transported by Pafford EMS to Baptist Hospital-Fort Smith in Arkansas with head injuries, OHP said. His condition was not known.

Only Thomas was wearing his seatbelt, OHP said.