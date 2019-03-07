Van Buren Student Caught With Handgun On Freshman Academy Campus, 2 Students Arrested

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A student at the Van Buren Freshman Academy was caught bringing a handgun to the campus to give to another student on Thursday (Mar. 7), according to Brittany Ransom with the Van Buren School District.

Ransom says the district immediately contacted law enforcement officers to handle the situation and that the students in question are no longer on campus.

The Van Buren School District sent out the following statement:

“The District will continue to work with law enforcement in its investigation of this matter. While we understand an issue of this nature raises many questions, the District cannot legally discuss student information. However, the District takes this incident very seriously, as the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority.”

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Both students have been arrested, according to Sgt. Jonathan Wear with the Van Buren Police Department

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.