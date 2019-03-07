× Walmart Associates In Arkansas Reap $5.6 Million In Bonuses

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Strong sales figures in the fourth fiscal quarter mean Walmart store associates in Arkansas will take home more than $5.6 million total in bonuses, the retailer announced Thursday (March 7).

The company saw a 4.2 percent growth in the fourth quarter in comparable store sales, meaning stores made that much more in the fourth quarter of 2018 than those same stores did over the same time period last year.

Those strong figures mean 912,000 U.S. associates will receive a share of nearly $207 million in cash bonuses, the retailer announced.

“Every day, our associates work hard to give our customers a great shopping experience,” said Amy Corso, vice president and regional general manager. “Each associate has an important role to play in making life easier for busy families. We are thrilled to reward associates’ contributions, and will continue to invest in wages and training that help them lead the way in customer service.”

The bonuses come quarterly and are part of an incentive plan to reward associates whose stores achieve sales and customer service goals. Full- and part-time associates are eligible for the bonuses. This quarter’s bonuses were given in the paychecks issued today (March 7).

Arkansas store associates received more than $19.9 million in bonuses for the entire fiscal year, Walmart said. Associates nationwide shared more than $800 million in bonuses for the whole fiscal year.