Arkansas Stuns South Carolina, Reaches SEC Women’s Semifinals

GREENVILLE, S.C. (KFSM)–Entering Friday night’s quarterfinal, South Carolina had won 12 straight conference tournament games and four consecutive SEC Tournament titles. Arkansas had something to say about that.

The No. 10 Razorbacks upset the No. 2 Gamecocks 95-89 to advance to the SEC semifinals for the first time since 2002. It also marks South Carolina’s first SEC Tournament loss in five years.

Arkansas had four players in double figures led by 31 points by Chelsea Dungee. Alex Tolefree (18), Malica Monk (16) and Jailyn Mason (14) combined for 48 points. That quartet shot 10/19 from behind the three point line. Dungee also made all 13 of her free throws en route to a second straight 30+ point game.

Mike Neighbors improves to 3-1 in SEC Tournament games, and the Razorbacks now sport a 19-13 record.

The Hogs reset the record books as well. Before Arkansas, the most recent 10 seed to make the SEC Women’s semifinals was Ole Miss back in 1993.

Arkansas advances to face either No. 3 Texas A&M or No. 6 Auburn on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The other semifinal is between No. 1 Mississippi State and No. 5 Missouri.