Barbie ‘Be Anything’ Tour Kicks Off In Northwest Arkansas

(KFSM) — Barbie is celebrating her 60th birthday with the "Be Anything" tour.

The company that manufactures Barbie says the doll inspires the limitless potential in every girl.

Barbie will be visiting almost three dozen Walmart stores around the country, including Northwest Arkansas.

The tour will kick off at the Walmart on Pleasant Crossing in Rogers Saturday (March 9).

Kelsey Ballerini and Arkansas native, Ruby Kate will be in both Rogers and Fayetteville, but officials say there will only be a limited number of wrist bands.

At each stop, fans will have a chance to take pictures inside a life-sized Barbie doll box, try on Barbie clothes and see the original Barbie dolls. Kids can also enter for a chance to win up to $20,000 to make their dream come true.

Here are the times and locations for each event.

Saturday, Walmart 4208 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd, Rogers, AR 72758 Be Anything Public Events at Walmart 2pm—5pm CT Public Meet & Greet with celebrities Kelsea Ballerini: 2pm—3pm CT Q/A and a limited number of wristbands passed out for a meet-and-greet and one photo Ruby Kate: 4pm—4:30pm CT Media Interview Opportunities Kelsea Ballerini : 3pm—4pm CT for interviews with local media Ruby Kate: 4pm—4:30pm CT



Sunday, 3919 Mall Ave, Fayetteville, AR 7270 Be Anything Public Events at Walmart 10am – 3pm CT Public Meet & Greet with celebrities Ruby Kate: 11am—11:30am CT Kelsea Ballerini: Noon—1pm CT Q/A and a limited number of wristbands will be passed out for a meet-and-greet and one photo Media Interview Opportunities: Kelsea Ballerini : 1pm—2pm CT for interviews with local media



Click here to learn more about the Barbie ‘Be Anything’ Tour.