Bellview Road In Rogers To Be Closed On Monday

ROGERS (KFSM) — A section of South Bellview Road in Rogers will be closed Monday.

South Bellview between West Baltimore Drive and West Lexington Drive will be closed on Monday (March 11) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for installation of a 48-inch storm sewer crossing. The project is part of Bellview Road improvements.

The street will be closed for safety reasons because of the size of the large storm sewer pipe and trench depth.

Vehicle can detour to onto Baltimore Drive on the north and Lexington drive on the south, then to South 32nd and back to Bellview Road.

Information on city projects are available at rogersar.gov/projects.