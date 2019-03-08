Downtown Street In Bentonville Closed Today Starting At 9 A.M.

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A portion of a downtown Bentonville street will close today starting at 9 a.m.

Northwest 2nd Street between Northwest F Street and Northwest G Street will be closed from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. for utility construction. The section is located just down the road from the Benton County Courthouse and the Bentonville Square.

Detour signs will be in place. Weather could postpone or delay this closure.

Those with questions about the closure can contact the Bentonville street manager, Tony Davis, at (479) 271-3130.