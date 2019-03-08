Driver Involved In Wreck On Old HWY 64 Arrested For DUI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) — Two wrecks involving three vehicles stopped traffic on Old Highway 64 in between Roland and Muldrow Friday (March 8) night.

According to troopers on the scene, the driver of a black pickup truck lost control, overcorrected and hit a guardrail.

A red SUV coming from the opposite direction saw the wreck and stopped to help the driver and passengers of the black truck. They were able to take two children out of the pickup truck, but the driver and front passenger were still inside.

That's when a beige truck came up behind the black pickup, was unable to stop in time, and ended up hitting both vehicles and the guardrail.

The man and the woman who were still in the black truck were hurt, but troopers would not give details about their injuries.

The driver of the beige truck was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. His name is not being released at this time.