Former Northwest Arkansas Pediatrician Sued Over Molestation Allegations

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A former Northwest Arkansas pediatrician is facing molestation allegations from multiple children.

Dr. Guy Rosenchein worked in Northwest Arkansas as a pediatric surgeon and pediatric urologist from 2001 to 2012.

The anonymous former patient, who was 11 years old at the time, says Rosenchein groomed him so he would be comfortable with the sexually lewd acts Rosenschein performed on him, according to a civil lawsuit filed in New Mexico.

The lawsuit says this went on for over four years, adding that Rosenchein befriended the child’s single mother and offered to “take him under his wing.”

This is the first lawsuit to allege that the doctor sexually molested his juvenile patients, according to Potts Law Firm, which is representing the former patient.

Rosenchein was arrested in November 2017 in Albuquerque, N.M., where he worked as a pediatric urologist at Presbyterian Healthcare Services.

Four other families are accusing him of inappropriately touching and photographing their child’s genitals during examinations and surgeries, according to the law firm.

These lawsuits, filed in Bernalillo County, are among dozens of lawsuits filed against Presbyterian relating to its negligent hiring and supervision of Rosenschein who was arrested for distribution of child pornography in November 2016.

Federal court documents say child pornography was found at Rosenchein’s home and also on a flash drive keychain.