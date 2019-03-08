Fort Smith Man To Star On Discovery Channel’s ‘Naked And Afraid’

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — David Shirly, from the Fort Smith area, took on television’s most extreme survival challenge on Discovery Channel’s show, Naked and Afraid.

The episode featuring Shirly will air March 17 at 7 p.m.

Discovery Channel says the episodes this season are entirely different than what we’ve seen in the past with the franchise.

Survivalist will be put in the most challenging locations to date including the frozen tundra of Alaska, an alligator-infested swamp in Flordia and an African Kill Zone where contestants are stalked by lions, dozens of crocodiles and a herd of 100 elephants.

Each contestant will have to grapple with extreme anguish as they attempt to create shelter, forage for food, and find water in the nude. Only the strongest, both physically and mentally, will come out on the other side.

The brand-new season kicked off on March 3. Starting April 14, Naked and Afraid will move to 8 p.m.

Viewers can also watch episodes, along with past seasons, on the Discovery GO app.