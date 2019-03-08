Lewis Shores Death Ruled A Suicide By Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — No charges will be filed in the death of a Sebastian County inmate who was suspected of murdering his mother and two others last September.

According to Sebastian County prosecuting attorney Dan Shue, the autopsy report showed that Lewis Shores died after suffocating himself with a plastic bag.

Shue says that the plastic bags were found in all of the common areas of the detention center, but it is unclear how Shores came into possession of several of them.

According to Shue, there is no evidence that any other person is criminally responsible for Shores’ death.

Due to previous indications of suicide, Shores had been placed in the protective custody pods within the detention center. Those cells are checked every 15 minutes.

According to officials, Shores was arrested as a double homicide suspect in September 2018. He was arrested after the bodies of two Fort Smith residents were found inside their home, sending police on a manhunt.

Shores' charges of aggravated residential burglary and theft of property were dismissed, according to Sebastian County prosecutor Daniel Shue.