Manhunt Underway In Sequoyah County Following High-Speed Chase On I-40

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — A manhunt is underway following a high-speed chase that started on I-40 and ended on Hwy 101 in Sequoyah County, Oklahoma.

According to Assistant Chief David Goode with the Roland Police Department, around noon an officer tried to pull over a car on I-40 heading eastbound.

The driver fled from the officer, making an illegal U-turn at a weigh station and headed westbound, Goode said.

The car then exited I-40 and got on Hwy 101 at speeds of 100 mph.

Goode says the driver then left the vehicle around 1040 Rd near the Akins community in Sequoyah County.

Roland police and the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office are now searching for the person who was driving the car.

