Oklahoma Senator Reintroduces Bill To Make English The Country’s Official Language

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – A United States senator from Oklahoma has reintroduced a bill to make English the country’s official language.

The English Language Unity Act of 2019 establishes English as the official language of the United States. It would require the federal government to use the English language when acting with legal authority.

“I am pleased to reintroduce the English Language Unity Act today and take the first steps in enabling increased communication, assimilation and the success of those legally immigrating to the United States and working to become citizens,” Sen. Jim Inhofe said. “Language has the power to unify people of all walks of life; by establishing English as the official language of our nation we will become further united.”

“Our simple, straightforward legislation would establish English as the official language of the United States,” said Sen. Mike Rounds. “Currently, English is the official language of 32 states, including South Dakota, but has not been declared as the national official language. Our bill would change that. I cosponsored this legislation during the previous Congress, and am pleased to cosponsor it again in the 116th Congress.”

The bill makes exceptions to permit the federal government’s use of other languages in cases of national security, international relations and trade, tourism, public safety and health while protecting the rights of citizens.