× Police: Car Struck Tree Head On Near Kibler; Woman Entrapped

KIBLER (KFSM) — Police and first responders are on the scene of a head-on crash in Kibler where a car hit a tree, entrapping the driver.

Kibler Police Chief Roger Green said the driver is an 18-year-old woman. Green said the woman was conscious and talking, despite being trapped in the vehicle.

The accident happened about 10:15 a.m. at Sunnyside Road and Kibler Road (Highway 162).

Green said it appeared the woman didn’t slow down much before hitting the tree, but they are still working to determine the cause of the accident.

The extent of the woman’s injuries are unknown at this time, Green said.

Arkansas State Police and Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies were assisting in the accident.