Preparing Your Body & Sleep Schedule To Spring Forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- It's time to spring forward, which means the time will advance instantly on Sunday at 2 a.m.

Losing one hour of sleep may not seem like much, but it could have an impact on the daily schedule of you and your family.

Dr. Madhu Kalyan with Northwest says moving your bedtime up 15 to 20 minutes a couple of days before Sunday can make the adjustment more tolerable.

"It’s important to wake up at your usual time on that Sunday morning and get exposed to sunlight, so you are not going to be sleepy when you wake up that morning," Dr. Kalyan said. "During the afternoon, if you’re sleepy it’s better not to sleep during daytime, but if you want to take a short nap it’s okay, 15 to 20 minutes is alright."

It's also recommended to have your last meal for the night about three hours before bed, but if you want a light snack before bed...Dr. Kalyan suggests a banana or glass or milk.

Avoiding screen time an hour before bed, getting exposed to sunlight during the day and avoiding naps in the afternoon can also help with the change to your sleep schedule.

The good news is that it should only take one or two days for your body to adjust to springing forward.