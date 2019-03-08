× Razorback Pitchers Strikeout 14 In Series Opening Win Over Louisiana Tech

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Timely hitting and dominant pitching will win you a lot of baseball games, and that’s exactly what happened at Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday night.

Arkansas took down Louisiana Tech 4-2 to win game one of the series, and improve to 11-1 on the season.

New pitching coach Matt Hobbs continues to push the right buttons with his staff. Arkansas pitchers have now fanned 67 opposing batters over the last four games.

Isaiah Campbell threw six innings and struck out 10 batters, giving the Friday night starter a whopping 23 strikeouts over his last 13 innings. Kevin Kopps and Matt Cronin came out of the bullpen and combined for three scoreless innings. The veteran duo didn’t allow a hit and struck out four batters combined.

The offense came in spurts, specifically two plays. In the first inning, Casey Opitz knocked in two runs on a single. Then with the ballgame knotted 2-2 in the seventh inning, freshman pinch-hitter Trey Harris posted a two run double.

Jack Kenley was the lone Razorback with multiple hits, as a 2/4 night raised the infielder’s average to .356.

The Hogs and Bulldogs return to action on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. with Connor Noland expected to make the start.

You can find the entire Diamond Hog schedule with updated results by clicking here.