Steph Curry Surprises 4th-Grader Who Asked Him Why His Shoe Line Wasn’t Sold To Girls

Posted 9:01 am, March 8, 2019, by

The artwork Morrison designed for a shoe. (Courtesy CBS News)

nine-year-old girl’s life changed forever last November when she noticed sneakers designed by her favorite NBA player, Stephen Curry, apparently weren’t available in girls’ sizes.

Riley Morrison wrote a letter to Curry and, three months later, that letter brought Riley and her family to an Under Armour pop-up store in Oakland, where she was able to meet Curry himself.

“I just wanted it to change because I didn’t think it was fair,” Morrison told “CBS This Morning.”

After reading the letter, Curry and Under Armour decided to change the way they market shoes to girls. They also invited Morrison to design the artwork on the inside of a new version of the shoe.

Morrison reacts as Curry pops in on her interview with CBS This Morning (Courtesy CBS News)

“I wanted to make sure she was a part of that,” Curry said. “So it’s awesome to be here to see the entire story come full circle.”

Morrison says she can’t describe the feeling of seeing others wearing the shoes she designed, telling CBS News’ Dana Jacobson it’s “a dream come true.”

See the CBS This Morning interview with Riley and Curry here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.