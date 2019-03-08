Storms Likely Saturday Morning

Thunderstorms are likely on Saturday morning for all of our area.

The first storms will begin to arrive around 5am and should exit to the east by 11am.

The primary concern will be hail as the thunderstorms first arrive but will transition to a damaging wind and tornado risk as the line tracks east into central Arkansas. There is at least some potential for morning rotation; particularly in SW Arkansas and SE Oklahoma where the air will be warmer, more humid, and more unstable.

This is future radar for Saturday morning.

Notice the first push of storms arriving on the Arkansas/Oklahoma line around 5am with another line arriving around 8am. The second line will have a higher potential for damaging winds and rotation.

By afternoon, the line of storms will be moving into an area with prime daytime heating; the Memphis and Jonesboro area will be at a much higher risk for rotating storms, large hail, and damaging winds.

By 2pm Saturday (possibly even earlier), we’ll see sunny skies and highs near 70º with breezy west winds.

Ironically, despite the morning rainfall, the dry west wind could create a dangerous conditions for brush fires Saturday afternoon.

Cooler temperatures in the 60s are expected on Sunday.

The next big weather system arrives on Tuesday/Wednesday of next week and is currently trending towards a heavy rain event.

-Garrett