Update: Man Shot By LR Officer Was In Car Reported Stolen Out Of Fort Smith

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The man killed in a officer-involved shooting was driving a car reported stolen out of Fort Smith, according to an incident report from the Little Rock Police Department.

Bradley Blackshire, 30, was driving a black 2018 Nissan Altima registered to an address on N 32nd St. in Fort Smith when he was shot and killed by Officer Charles Starks during a traffic stop on Feb. 22.

According to police accounts, the vehicle was stopped when the Blackshire accelerated and hit Starks. Starks then opened fire,

Officer Starks has been placed on leave while police investigate the shooting. He is still employed by the department but has been stripped of his weapon and credentials, KATV out of Little Rock reports.

The Little Rock Police Department released a nearly 25-minute version of the footage on Thursday (Mar. 7).

Administrative and criminal investigations have been completed by the Little Rock Police Department, and findings have been submitted to prosecutors for review. The FBI was looking into the killing on behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice.

An attorney for Blackshire's family, Omavi Shukur, has disputed the police account of the killing.

Shukur said the car was slowly rolling forward when Starks stepped in front of the vehicle and shot Blackshire multiple times.

Shukur also said there's no evidence indicating Blackshire knew the car had been reported stolen out of Fort Smith.

Police records show Officer Starks was suspended from the department for nearly a month in 2016. He was involved in two crashes the previous year and had one citizen complaint filed against him, according to KATV.