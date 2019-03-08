× WATCH: Timeline Of Severe Storms Saturday Morning

A few showers will be possible Friday morning, otherwise another cloudy and windy day is expected with highs in the 50s and 60s. Strong to severe storms will likely blow through the area very early Saturday morning then we will clear out for the rest of the day. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s Saturday afternoon with gusty west winds.

Highs today:

Severe threat early Saturday morning:

Futurecast has storms moving through the area between 4am and 8am Saturday morning:

Severe threat will shift east by Saturday afternoon:

Highs Saturday afternoon will warm into the 60s and 70s with gusty winds: