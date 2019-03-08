What’s That Smell? Fort Smith Officials Say They Don’t Know

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The City of Fort Smith says the current smell lingering over parts of town is a mystery.

“If you’re in the neighborhood experiencing this today, we feel for you. We’re sorry. We don’t know what it is or where it’s coming from. But it’s not us,” a social media post says.

A pungent smell caused by a company cleaning a lagoon in the Arkansas River bottoms was the source of discomfort for months.

Denali Water Solutions of Russellville completed that project last weekend, packed up, moved out last Sunday.”

