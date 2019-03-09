× Arkansas Closes Basketball Season With Third Straight Win

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The Hogs are ending the season on a high note.

After losing six straight games, Arkansas fought back to win the final three games of the season – capped off with an 82-70 win against Alabama Saturday night.

Alabama came out of the gates with a 6-2 lead until the Hogs took control with a 9-0 run.

A Desi Sills three-pointer with 3:45 left in the first half gave the Razorbacks a 30-28 lead that the team never gave up. Arkansas increased the advantage to double digits for much of the second half – leading by as much as 18.

Daniel Gafford was the star in what could be his final game in Bud Walton Arena. He finished the game with 29 points and 16 rebounds. Gafford is just the 9th Division I player to finish a game with 25-plus points, 15-plus rebounds, and 2-plus blocks this season.

The freshman pair of Isaiah Joe and Desi Sills continued to impress. Joe finished with 15 points and a career-high six steals while Sills ended with 11 points.

With the win, Arkansas bumps up to the 9-seed in the SEC Tournament. The Razorbacks will play Florida on Thursday in Nashville.