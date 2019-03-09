Arkansas Falls To Louisiana Tech In Offensive Shootout

Posted 4:37 pm, March 9, 2019, by

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Despite exploding for 15 hits, Arkansas pitching couldn’t hold its own against a strong Louisiana Tech lineup.

The Razorbacks dropped game two of the series 12-7, as the teams combined for 26 hits and 19 runs. Arkansas’s six game win streak ended, as the Hogs record drops to 11-2.

Connor Noland pitched five solid innings and allowed just one run, but ran into trouble in the sixth. The freshman from Greenwood allowed a three run home run to Mason Mallard before giving way to the bullpen.

Kole Ramage, Jacob Kostyshock, Zebulon Vermillion, Marshall Denton, Caden Monke, Jacob Burton & Evan Taylor combined to throw the final four innings, allowing eight hits and eight runs (four earned).

Arkansas got off to a hot start early. After falling behind 1-0, the Razorbacks plated four runs in the second inning. Zack Plunkett hit his first home run of the season, and Casey Martin added a three run shot shortly thereafter. Martin’s round tripper was an inside the park home run, after the ball got lodged under the left-center field fence.

Tech struck back for five runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh to take a 9-6 lead. The final two runs came on a sacrifice fly by Parker Bates.

Arkansas and Louisiana Tech meet to decide the series winner on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Bentonville native Cody Scroggins takes the mound for the Diamond Hogs.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.