× Arkansas Falls To Louisiana Tech In Offensive Shootout

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Despite exploding for 15 hits, Arkansas pitching couldn’t hold its own against a strong Louisiana Tech lineup.

The Razorbacks dropped game two of the series 12-7, as the teams combined for 26 hits and 19 runs. Arkansas’s six game win streak ended, as the Hogs record drops to 11-2.

Connor Noland pitched five solid innings and allowed just one run, but ran into trouble in the sixth. The freshman from Greenwood allowed a three run home run to Mason Mallard before giving way to the bullpen.

Kole Ramage, Jacob Kostyshock, Zebulon Vermillion, Marshall Denton, Caden Monke, Jacob Burton & Evan Taylor combined to throw the final four innings, allowing eight hits and eight runs (four earned).

Arkansas got off to a hot start early. After falling behind 1-0, the Razorbacks plated four runs in the second inning. Zack Plunkett hit his first home run of the season, and Casey Martin added a three run shot shortly thereafter. Martin’s round tripper was an inside the park home run, after the ball got lodged under the left-center field fence.

Tech struck back for five runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh to take a 9-6 lead. The final two runs came on a sacrifice fly by Parker Bates.

Arkansas and Louisiana Tech meet to decide the series winner on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Bentonville native Cody Scroggins takes the mound for the Diamond Hogs.