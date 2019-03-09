× Arkansas Women First 10-Seed To Advance To SEC Championship

GREENVILLE (KFSM) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team is peaking at the right time.

The 10-seeded Hogs got their third straight upset in the SEC tournament with a 58-51 win over Texas A&M Saturday night after finishing on a 17-0 run. The Hogs were down by as much as 16 at one point.

The win comes after beating 7-seed Georgia and 2-seed South Carolina.

It was all but an easy victory for the Razorbacks, who trailed for almost the entirety of the game. A Jailyn Mason free throw gave Arkansas a 52-51 lead. Chelsea Dungee nailed a three-pointer minutes later to made it a 4-point advantage.

Dungee lead the team with 17 points, Mason followed behind with 15. Alexis Tolefree also finished in double digits with 11.

Arkansas advances to the championship round to take on top-seeded Mississippi State tomorrow. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:00 on ESPN2.