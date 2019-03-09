× Arkansas Women’s Track & Field Take Home NCAA Championship

BIRMINGHAM (KFSM) – Third time is the charm for the Arkansas women’s track and field team.

The Razorbacks are taking home the NCAA Indoor Championship after scoring 62 points, 11 points ahead of second-place Southern Cal. This is the third national championship for the team after winning indoors in 2015 and outdoors in 2016.

The pole vault lifted the team with 21 points, including Lexi Jacobus finishing first with 15 feet, 1 1/2 inches. Tori Hoggard and Desiree Freier finished third and fourth, both clearing 14-7 1/2.

Taylor Werner finished second in the 3,000 meters with a time of 9:01.75 to add eight points for Arkansas. Payton Chadwick added on 12 more when she finished third in two events – the 60 hurdles (7.97 seconds) and 200 meters (22.99 seconds).

Other individual scorers included Janeek Brown in the 60 hurdles, Carina Viljoen in the mile, Lauren Gregory in the 3,000 meters, and Kiara Parker in the 60 meters.

Both the 1,600-meter relay team and distance medley relay team placed to add a combined ten points.

This marks the 46th national championship for the University of Arkansas in football, men’s basketball, and men’s and women’s track and field.