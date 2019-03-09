Disney Opens The Vault For Streaming Service

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—The Disney Vault will be no more when the company releases its streaming service.

According to Polygon, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the service, called “Disney Plus,” will contain “the entire Disney motion picture library.”

The company has been releasing films since the 1920s, including cultural landmarks such as Snow White and Cinderella, as well as modern classics like Moana and Coco. Home video releases, however, have been limited to certain time periods or until products ran out. Then the movie was placed back into every fan’s nightmare: the vault.

Iger said the vault would disappear when the streaming service was released later this year (though there is still no set date).

New films will be placed onto the service within a year of their theatrical release, so fans can expect Captain Marvel to be included on the service soon after it goes up.