Homes Damaged, Power Lines Down From Tornadoes In Central Arkansas

A severe weather system produced tornadoes Saturday in central Arkansas, damaging homes and leaving thousands without power in the region.

There were reports of several minor injuries, including two in Scruggs, where high winds flipped over a house. In Scott, fallen trees blocked a section of Arkansas 161, according to the Pulaski County sheriff’s office. Power lines were reportedly down in the area, as well.

More than 10,000 Entergy Arkansas customers were without power early Saturday afternoon.

Meteorologist Barry Brandt said that “several small tornadoes” touched down in the region. West of Keo, a tornado peeled the roofs off mobile homes and knocked down power lines.

Viewers sent photos and videos of damage around the region. A possible tornado was seen north of Slovak.