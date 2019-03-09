Segment Sponsored by: Breeden
Mrs. Green – 1st Grade Liberty School, Roland
-
Liberty School – 6th Grade – Roland
-
Liberty School – 8th Grade Roland
-
Mrs. Battles – 1st Grade Marvin Primary School, Mulberry
-
Ms. Cherry – 3rd Grade Liberty School, Roland
-
Ms. Amber – Cowboys Liberty School, Roland
-
-
Ms. Stephanie – K Liberty School, Roland
-
Mrs. Alex Baldwin – 1st Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Rogers
-
Mrs. Sharp – 1st Grade Mansfield Elementary, Mansfield
-
Mrs. Margie Brown – 1st Grade Joe Mathias Elementary, Rogers
-
Mrs. Majors – 1st Grade Sutton Elementary – Fort Smith
-
-
England & Morgan – 7th Grade Liberty School, Roland
-
Mrs. Ann Osterman- 3rd Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Rogers
-
Mrs. Emily Dana – 1st Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Rogers