Student & Referee Hospitalized After Light Pole Falls On Them

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — Police and EMS were called to a soccer game Saturday afternoon (March 9) after a light pole fell on a player and referee.

Witnesses say they saw the pole fall and a referee and a student taken away in an ambulance.

Strong winds caused the pole to topple onto the field while players took part in a soccer jamboree game, according to Clarksville Superintendent David Hopkins. Several school districts were at the event.

According to Hopkins, at the time of the incident Mena and Dardenelle students were playing on the field. Hopkins said a Mena student was taken in an ambulance, along with a referee.

Crews are still on the scene.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.