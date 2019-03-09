Walmart Supports Girls Who Code With $3 Million In Grants

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (TB&P)—In an effort to expand the national tech talent pipeline, Walmart has announced a $3 million investment to support national nonprofit Girls Who Code. The money will be used to help the organization administer summer immersion programs in Northwest Arkansas and across the country.

Walmart said the financial support is an effort to close the gender gap in tech across the United States. There are about 6,000 Girls Who Code clubs around the country and the investment will also bring the group’s summer workshop programming to Northwest Arkansas for the first time.

The programs seek to provide computer science programming for girls in rural areas, where fewer girls have access to computer science education and the support necessary to make sure they persist in the field.

