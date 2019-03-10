× Arkansas’ Cinderella Run Comes To An End In SEC Championship

GREENVILLE (KFSM) – The Razorbacks magical SEC Tournament run fell short in Sunday’s championship game against Mississippi State.

In the 101-70 loss, Arkansas had trouble keeping up offensively with the #5 nationally ranked Bulldogs.

Chelsea Dungee broke the tournament record for most scored points, finishing 100 points throughout four games. The redshirt sophomore finished Sunday’s game with 24 points. Jailyn Mason tied the SEC Tournament three-point record ending with 13.

Mississippi State Finished shooting 40-64 (62.5 percent) on field goals, compared to the Razorbacks 25-67 (37.3 percent). The Bulldogs also stunned defensively, ending with 40 rebounds while the Hogs could only get 26.

Arkansas entered the tournament as a 10-seed, and upset 7-seed Georgia, 2-seed South Carolina, and 3-seed Texas A&M to advance to the title game. The Hogs are the lowest seed to ever make the championships. This is also the first time a 10-seed and the first time Arkansas appeared in the final game.

The Hogs entered the tournament 6-10 in conference play before making the run. Last year, Arkansas only won three conference games.

The team will land back in Fayetteville tonight at 7:15 PM. The Hogs will now wait to see if they get an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The selection show will be Monday, March 18th.