Chef Boyardee Item Featured in Conagra Recall

Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling around 2,900 pounds of chicken and rice products due to misbranding and undeclared allergies, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The product is labeled as chicken and rice, but contain beef ravioli. They were produced and packaged on Jan. 16, 2019.

The only product listed in the recall is the 7.5 oz. canned microwaveable bowls of “Chef Boyardee Rice with Chicken and Vegetables” with a package code of 210090151050045L and a “BEST BY” date of Jul082020 on the bottom.

