A few spotty showers are moving into Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. Cloudy and cool conditions will remain for the weekend. More rain arrives this upcoming week, especially by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Futurecast 10:30PM Sunday

A stray shower is also possible on Monday as our next system approaches. Better rain and thunderstorm probabilities arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday Temperatures NORTHWEST ARKANSAS

Monday Temperatures RIVER VALLEY

-Matt