Happy MAR10 Day! Nintendo Celebrates With Famous Plumber

Every March 10, Nintendo celebrates its most popular character.

Nintendo of America tweeted out a video today, proclaiming it MAR10 Day. The day is used to celebrate the mustachioed, overall-wearing, princess-saving hero Mario.

Happy #MAR10Day! Whether he’s racing, traveling to distant Kingdoms, or partying with the Mushroom Kingdom crew, there’s no adventure too big or small for Mario! What are some of your favorite memories with Mario? Let us know in the replies and we’ll retweet our favorites! pic.twitter.com/ewprvW9M12 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 10, 2019

Mario made his video game debut in the “Donkey Kong” arcade game in 1981. His original name was Jumpman, but he was finally dubbed Mario in 1982’s “Donkey Kong Jr.”

He’s gone on to star in his own games, beginning with the original “Super Mario Bros.” in 1985 and, not including the “Super Mario Party” series, currently ends with “Super Mario Odyssey” from 2017.