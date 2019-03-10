Happy MAR10 Day! Nintendo Celebrates With Famous Plumber

Every March 10, Nintendo celebrates its most popular character.

Nintendo of America tweeted out a video today, proclaiming it MAR10 Day. The day is used to celebrate the mustachioed, overall-wearing, princess-saving hero Mario.

Mario made his video game debut in the “Donkey Kong” arcade game in 1981. His original name was Jumpman, but he was finally dubbed Mario in 1982’s “Donkey Kong Jr.”

He’s gone on to star in his own games, beginning with the original “Super Mario Bros.” in 1985 and, not including the “Super Mario Party” series, currently ends with “Super Mario Odyssey” from 2017.

