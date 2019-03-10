Lonoke County Authorities Arrest Woman After Finding Suspected Heroin In Car

Posted 8:18 pm, March 10, 2019

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. (KATV) — A woman is behind bars in Lonoke County after authorities find drugs in her car during a traffic stop Friday night.

Lonoke County deputies and Ward police stopped Stephanie Torres near Scott Street.

According to police, Torres was driving an unlicensed SUV with visible alterations to the bill of sale.

During the search of the vehicle, officials found 16 individual bags of suspected black tar heroin.

Torres is facing several charges and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

