Officials: Traffic Violation Leads To Recovery Of More Than $10k Of Disneyland Merchandise

ROSAMUND, Calif. (KTLA)—California Highway Patrol officers recovered more than $10,000 in memorabilia allegedly stolen from Disneyland, along with drugs, after pulling a man over for a traffic violation near Rosamond on Friday, authorities said.

The encounter took place about 8:30 a.m. after an officer noticed a Nissan Sentra drive past a school bus with its red lights flashing and stop sign displayed along Rosamond Boulevard, the CHP said in a written statement.

The officer soon realized the driver had a suspended license, officials said.

“Upon further investigation, the officer discovered the driver was in possession of over $10,000 of stolen merchandise from Disneyland, along with other illegal paraphernalia,” according to the statement.

The CHP contacted Disneyland to make arrangements for the items, such as pins, to be returned to Disneyland, officials said.

The driver was booked at the Kern County Jail, officials added.