× Scroggins Pitches Gem, Bats Explode In Series Clinching Win

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Cody Scroggins hit the first Louisiana Tech batter of the game. On the very first pitch of Sunday’s contest.

But that was by far the low point of the outing.

Scroggins finished a career best six scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts and one walk, while allowing just two Bulldog hits en route to a series clinching 11-0 win. The Razorbacks are 7-1 on the current homestand, and improve to 12-2 this season.

Arkansas got all the offense it needed in the second inning. Casey Opitz walked, stole second, got balked to third and scored on a Jack Kenley single. A handful of batters later, Casey Martin continued to round into form. The sophomore blasted a three run HR into the Hog Pen to gives the Razorbacks a 4-0 advantage.

But the bats continued to produce in the later innings. Jacob Nesbit provided some insurance in the sixth inning with a sac fly to bump the lead to 5-0, before Arkansas exploded for six more runs on six hits in the seventh.

In total, the Diamond Hogs had 12 hits. Heston Kjerstad was 3-5 with a run and an RBI. Jack Kenley had two hits and three runs scored, while Nesbit knocked in two runs on two hits.

Arkansas stays at home for a midweek series against Western Illinois. First pitch between the Razorbacks and Leathernecks on Tuesday is at 6:30 p.m., followed by a 3:00 p.m. Wednesday start.

You can find the complete Diamond Hog schedule and results here.