Sebastian County Inmate Dead After Struggling To Breathe

FORT SMITH, Ark.—A Sebastian County inmate died Sunday (March 10) after suffering from breathing troubles the morning before (March 9).

Around 5 a.m. Saturday (March 9), a 64-year-old inmate was found having trouble breathing by detention staff. The inmate was lethargic and not responding to commands.

EMS was called and the inmate was transported to Baptist Hospital soon afterward.

On Sunday (March 10), around midnight, the inmate passed away. The Sebastion County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Arkansas State Police investigate the inmate’s death. The sheriff’s office investigators are also conducting an internal investigation.

The identity of the inmate is unknown at this time.