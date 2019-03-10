WATCH: Cooler And Less Windy Today

A high pressure system has brought us cooler temperatures and northerly winds. Clouds persist today before a stray shower is possible overnight. More rain is on the way by the middle of the week.

Time moved forward an hour, so sunrise is near 7:30AM. Sunset is later, so we'll have more sunlight at night.

Afternoon high temperatures will be cooler than yesterday. Most areas will be in the 50s. Winds also won't be as strong today.

More clouds than sunshine is expected today. A stray shower is possible after dinnertime tonight and overnight, mainly south of I-40. A stray shower is also possible throughout the day tomorrow.

-Sabrina