Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Ark.—A thunderstorm with damaging winds moved across Logan County this morning.

Winds of 60–70mph were tracked across the county causing damaging to buildings, trees, & powerlines.

Lindsey Hice said that she was thankful no one was hurt after her shed flew around and into a tree.

"Everyone's fine, by the grace of God. Our neighbors all had trees down around their homes but not one of them touched their houses... Thank God we're all okay," Hice said.