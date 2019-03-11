Bill To Allow DACA Students To Become Licensed Nurses Passes In House, Heads To Senate

Posted 3:07 pm, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 03:08PM, March 11, 2019

ARKANSAS (KFSM) —A proposed bill that would allow Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students the opportunity to become licensed nurses in Arkansas has now passed the House Foor.

House Bill 1552 passed the House Floor with 90 votes and no opposition.

As of right now, DACA students in Arkansas can take courses towards a nursing career, but they can’t actually become licensed in the state.

“So what this bill does is very simply creates a process where DACA beneficiaries can be licensed by the nursing board,” Republican House Member Justin Boyd said.

The bill now heads to the Senate Committee Thursday, March 14.

