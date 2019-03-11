× Tickets On Sale Friday For Brad Paisley’s June Concert At Walmart AMP

ROGERS (KFSM) — Tickets for country superstar Brad Paisley’s concert at the Walmart AMP in Rogers this June go on sale this Friday.

The singer is bringing his 2019 World Tour with guests Chris Lane and Riley Green to the AMP on Thursday, June 27, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 15) starting at 10 a.m.

The concert had been announced previously, but without ticket details.

Tickets go on sale online or by phone, or at the Walmart AMP box office in Rogers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 15. They’ll also be available March 15 and after at the Walton Arts Center box office in Fayetteville from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays and noon-4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online at www.amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600. Ticket prices range from $35 to $89.50 plus fees. A Lawn 4-Pack offers lawn tickets for $24.75 each in the four-pack while supplies last.

Paisley has had 24 No. 1 hits, 21 of which he’s written, and has more than 20 million career total worldwide album sales. He’s won three Grammys, two American Music Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year.

Chris Lane entered the country music scene with his No. 1 hit “Fix,” and he has been climbing the charts with his latest single, “I Don’t Know About You.” Green grew up in a traditional country and bluegrass family and recently wrapped his headlining Outlaws Like Us Tour. His current single, “There Was This Girl,” is in the Top 15 and rising on the charts.